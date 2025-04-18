Four terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on April 16 in the general area of Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was launched on confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the intense exchange of fire, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ hideout, resulting in the elimination of four militants involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

However, in the line of duty, Sepoy Basit Siddique, 23, a brave soldier from District Attock, embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. A sanitisation operation is underway to ensure the area is clear of any remaining threats.

The ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their mission to eradicate terrorism in all its forms. “Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our national resolve,” the statement read.

