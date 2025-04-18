AIRLINK 181.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.02%)
BOP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
FCCL 46.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
HUBC 143.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.38%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 65.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.06%)
OGDC 214.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.05%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.85%)
PAEL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.63%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.45%)
POWER 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PPL 172.96 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
PRL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.93%)
PTC 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
SEARL 95.35 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.63%)
SSGC 42.58 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.29%)
SYM 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
WAVESAPP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,625 Increased By 108.6 (0.87%)
BR30 38,078 Increased By 125.2 (0.33%)
KSE100 117,764 Increased By 862.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,284 Increased By 351.5 (0.98%)
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes

AFP Published 18 Apr, 2025 12:42pm

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Friday that 15 people, including 10 from the same family, had been killed in two overnight Israeli strikes.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said on Telegram that “our crews recovered the bodies of 10 martyrs and a large number of wounded from the house of the Baraka family and the neighbouring houses targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in the Bani Suhaila area east of Khan Yunis,” in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas says open to talks as Israel keeps up Gaza strikes

Bassal later announced that a separate strike hit two houses in northern Gaza’s Tal al-Zaatar, where crews had “recovered the bodies of five people”.

The Israeli military, which did not immediately comment, has intensified its aerial bombardments and expanded its ground operations in the Gaza Strip since it resumed its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory on March 18.

On Thursday, the civil defence agency reported the deaths of at least 40 residents in Israeli strikes, most of them in camps for displaced civilians, as Israel pressed its offensive.

