Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Friday that 15 people, including 10 from the same family, had been killed in two overnight Israeli strikes.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said on Telegram that “our crews recovered the bodies of 10 martyrs and a large number of wounded from the house of the Baraka family and the neighbouring houses targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in the Bani Suhaila area east of Khan Yunis,” in the southern Gaza Strip.

Bassal later announced that a separate strike hit two houses in northern Gaza’s Tal al-Zaatar, where crews had “recovered the bodies of five people”.

The Israeli military, which did not immediately comment, has intensified its aerial bombardments and expanded its ground operations in the Gaza Strip since it resumed its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory on March 18.

On Thursday, the civil defence agency reported the deaths of at least 40 residents in Israeli strikes, most of them in camps for displaced civilians, as Israel pressed its offensive.