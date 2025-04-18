AIRLINK 181.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.02%)
Sports

Gujarat Titans replace injured Phillips with Dasun Shanaka for rest of IPL

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2025 11:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Gujarat Titans have added Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to their squad after New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to injury, the 2022 champions said.

Phillips sustained a groin injury while fielding as a substitute in Gujarat’s seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this month and has returned home.

Shanaka was previously part of the Gujarat side in 2023 and played three matches for them.

Will Jacks repays Mumbai’s faith with all-round show in IPL win

He will join the side for around $87,500, the team added. Gujarat are second in the IPL standings with eight points from six matches and face leaders Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

