China’s March aluminium imports decline

SHANGHAI: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products in March fell 10.6% year-on-year to 340,000 metric tons, customs data showed on Friday.

Imports for the first three months of 2025 totalled 950,000 tons, down 14% from a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

Shanghai copper gains as Trump signals possible end to China tariff hikes

March imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 39.1% year-on-year to 1.64 million tons.

Bauxite imports were up 29.9% year-on-year at 4.7 million tons in the first quarter of this year.