Business & Finance Print 2025-04-18

Digitization of economy: PM for formation of working group

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the relevant ministries and institutions to fully computerise the country’s economy as part of an ambitious government reform agenda aimed at economic transformation.

The prime minister while chairing a review meeting, emphasised that strengthening the economy and eliminating the informal sector are central to the government’s reform strategy.

“We are implementing these reforms in a coordinated and institutionalised manner to ensure long-term, sustainable change,” he added.

He also announced creation of a working group to oversee the computerisation process, reinforcing his commitment to modernising the economy.

He was all praise for the successful implementation of the digital wallet system used to distribute the Ramadan relief package and called for its expansion across other sectors.

The meeting was informed that the Ramadan relief package was distributed entirely through digital channels, under the prime minister’s direction. The participants were also briefed on upcoming initiatives to further advance economic digitisation.

A notable development highlighted during the meeting was the launch of an ICT application in Islamabad, which now provides access to more than 150 government services.

Additionally, the volume of transactions on the RAAST payment gateway has risen sharply, with the government collaborating with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to integrate it further into daily financial activities.

Sharif was briefed on the government’s five-point action plan designed to spur digital economic growth.

The plan focuses on expanding digital payments, incentivising digital transactions for consumers and businesses, digitising government payments, increasing public awareness, and establishing a comprehensive data monitoring framework.

The meeting also noted that all federal government payments, including salaries and bills, are now being processed digitally.

The prime minister instructed the immediate formation of a working group to oversee the implementation and monitoring of these initiatives.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Cheema, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed, and other senior officials.

