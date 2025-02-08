AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-08

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The 3rd Session of the Pakistani-Hungarian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation (JCEC) concluded successfully in Islamabad, marking an important step forward in strengthening the relationship between Pakistan and Hungary.

The two-day session, held on 6th and 7th February, was co-chaired by Dr Kazim Niaz, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Tamas Vargha, Deputy Minister of Hungarian Ministry of Defence.

The session focused on expanding economic, trade, and technical cooperation across multiple sectors. A key outcome of the session is to establish Joint Working Group (JWG) on different sectors in order to enhance trade and investment.

Positive trajectory in bilateral relations: Pakistan, Hungary agree to work together

In addition, Hungary’s Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) pledged its support for the development of Hungarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan.

Both sides also discussed advancing the agreement on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments and explored opportunities for joint ventures in sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, information technology, and industrial manufacturing.

Moreover, both sides commit to enhance cooperation through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA). In the agricultural sector, there was a strong focus on collaboration, with Hungary’s University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (MATE) offering support to Pakistan’s Agricultural Research Council (PARC) for research and the adoption of modern agricultural practices.

Cooperation in water management and environmental sustainability was also a key area of discussion, with Hungarian expertise in water purification and waste management being highlighted.

The health and education sectors also saw a commitment to increased collaboration, with both countries focusing on knowledge exchange, the promotion of Hungary’s Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme, and potential partnerships in healthcare innovation.

Both sides agreed to establish Joint Implementation Committees and Technical Working Groups (TWGs) to ensure the effective execution of these initiatives.

In energy sector, both sides agreed to talk about the collaboration between Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) and MOL Group (Hungarian Company).

Dr Kazim Niaz emphasised the significance of the meeting in advancing the bilateral relationship. He stated, “This session provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen our ties and collaborate across a range of sectors. We are committed to ensuring that these initiatives deliver tangible benefits for both our nations.”

Tamas Vargha highlighted the mutual benefits of increased cooperation, especially in technology, energy, and digitalisation. He said, “Hungary values its strategic relationship with Pakistan and is eager to support the development of joint ventures, particularly in high-tech industries, energy, and other sector. The Joint Commission provides an important platform for achieving these goals.”

Looking ahead, the two sides agreed that the 4th Session of the Joint Commission will be held in Budapest, Hungary. Both Pakistan and Hungary are committed to continuing their efforts to deepen economic ties, foster innovation, and explore new areas of cooperation in the future, noted an official statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

economic cooperation Dr Kazim Niaz Pakistan and Hungary trade and investment relations Tamás Vargha JCEC

Comments

200 characters

Third session of Pakistan-Hungary JCEC concludes

PD misses key targets set by PM

Agri-tubewells in Balochistan: Stock of power sector receivables reaches Rs530bn

FBR urged to establish fully operational tax office in Gwadar

Newly-incorporated unlisted companies: SECP mandates book-entry shares

GST return: KTBA voices concern over missing key annexures

Climate change: PM demands grants for developing nations

Award ceremony: PM honours top businessmen and taxpayers

SECP says it doesn’t regulate real estate investment schemes

FBR: transfers & postings

Read more stories