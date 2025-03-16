AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
2025-03-16

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

Naveed Butt Published 16 Mar, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh have called for increasing cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, culture, health, education, and people-to-people linkages for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

This was discussed during a meeting between Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday.

During the meeting, it was emphasised to improve air linkages and shipping connections between Pakistan and Bangladesh to enhance bilateral trade, as well as, increase people-to-people linkages.

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to boost bilateral ties

Welcoming the High Commissioner, Gilani said that there was great potential to enhance education, health, agriculture and cultural cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He called for making efforts to further increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges to bring the two countries closer. He expressed satisfaction that a MoU on the supply of white rice from Pakistan to Bangladesh had been signed, which would help increase bilateral trade.

The acting president said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Bangladesh, which were based on common faith, shared history, and cultural similarities. He remarked that the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, was widely respected in Pakistan for his work in the field of micro-finance and social development.

The High Commissioner highlighted the potential of increasing relations in the area of health tourism. He informed that Bangladeshi students were also interested in getting higher education from Pakistani universities.

The acting president assured the High Commissioner of his support and cooperation in further improving bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest between the two brotherly countries.

