Apr 18, 2025
Business & Finance

Forex reserves fall $91m

Published 18 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves declined by $91 million during the last week due to external debt servicing.

According to State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) weekly report issued on Thursday, the country total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $15.662 billion as of April 11, 2025compared to $15.753 billion as of April 4, 2025.

The reserves held by the SBP decreased to $10.572 billion, down $127 million from $10.699million recorded the previous week. The central bank attributed the decline to external debt repayments made during the week.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks rose slightly by $ 36 million to $5.09 billion, compared to $5.053 billion a week earlier, providing some offset to the overall decrease.

SBP forex reserves

Forex reserves fall $91m

