AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Markets Print 2025-04-18

EU wheat rises from lows on demand supports

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

PARIS/HAMBURG: European wheat rose on Thursday after hitting contract lows the previous day, supported by a rise in Chicago on concern about dryness in some US wheat production regions and strong international demand.

Benchmark May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, was up 1% by 1530 GMT to 211.25 euros a metric ton. “The big wheat purchase by Algeria on Wednesday is positive as it is a large volume taken out of Black Sea supplies at this stage of the season,” one German trader said.

Meanwhile, Tunisia bought 75,000 tons in a tender on Thursday. Algeria’s purchase of about 600,000 tons of wheat is expected to come largely from Ukraine, Romania and Bulgaria, with the political tension between France and Algeria thought to have hindered French supplies. No French trading houses were among unofficial lists of sellers compiled by traders.

However, Algeria’s purchases are optional origin and sellers may select another origin later. “With French prices this week about the same as Romanian and Bulgarian, some are wondering if an improvement in relations between France and Algeria could allow some French wheat to be supplied,” the German trader said.

