Suspects involved in PML-N leader, employee of Senate killing held

ISLAMAABAD: The capital police claimed to have arrested the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and an employee of the Senate of Pakistan.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jawad Tariq, while addressing a press conference flanked by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Muhammad Shoiab Khan, said that a local leader of PML-N Ishtiaq Abbas was murdered in the limits of Khanna police station on April 9.

He said that the key suspect of the murder, a known alleged drug trafficker named, Amri, had gone into hiding following the murder.

Following the incident, two different teams have been constituted under the supervision of SSP Investigation and SSP Operations, he said, adding that intensive raids and search operations were carried out in collaboration with Superintendent of Police (SP)Sawan and local police.

“These operations spanned nine districts across different provinces, involving 131 targeted raids”, he said, adding that as a result of these efforts, all four suspects involved in the murder were successfully arrested last night.

He said that police also traced and arrested the suspect involved in the murder of Hamza, 28 an employee of the Senate of Pakistan.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) on April 15, following the missing person report failed by Hamza, he said, adding that after the registration of the case a special investigation team, headed by SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), was immediately formed.

He said that investigations revealed that the deceased had been in contact with former SP Islamabad police Arif Shah prior to his death.

During questioning, Arif Shah admitted to being in contact with Hamza.

In a shocking confession, the former SP admitted to murdering Hamza at his own residence with the help of his brother-in-law.

Under the leadership of SSP CTD, Hamza’s body was recovered from the house of Sabir Shah in Mansehra.

The murder weapon was also recovered by the police.

After post-mortem procedures were completed, the body was handed over to the family.

He said that both the former SP and his accomplice are now in police custody.

DIG Jawad Tariq extended his gratitude to Mansehra Police and the local community for their cooperation in the investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025