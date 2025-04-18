Seminar held at LCCI to strengthen taxpayers-FTO Office engagement

LAHORE: The Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat convened a high-level meeting of its Advisory Committee, followed by an insightful public awareness seminar at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event was organized to strengthen engagement between taxpayers and the FTO Office, promote transparency and encourage the development of a more equitable and responsive tax system in Pakistan.

The session was jointly presided over by Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mahmood Jah and LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad with the participation from senior officials of the FTO Secretariat, representatives from the Federal Board of Revenue, LCCI Executive Committee members, leading business figures, tax professionals and members of the civil society.

In his address, Asif Mahmood Jah said that the FTO is committed to uphold taxpayers’ rights and providing expeditious, transparent and impartial resolution of complaints regarding tax maladministration. He briefed attendees on a range of initiatives launched by his office, including the establishment of advisory committees in key business chambers, outreach programs across the country and the introduction of efficient digital platforms for lodging complaints.

He further added that Pakistan’s business community plays a vital role in national economic development and the FTO Office is fully committed to facilitating them through accessible and cost-free grievance redressal mechanisms. He encouraged taxpayers to utilize the ombudsman’s services as a means to ensure fairness and accountability in tax administration.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, in his address, commended the FTO for its proactive approach and its critical role in safeguarding the interests of the business community. He stressed the need for continuous dialogue between stakeholders and tax authorities and emphasized that platforms like the FTO significantly bridge trust gaps while enabling smoother resolution of genuine issues.

Mian Abuzar Shad also called for the effective implementation of FTO decisions and further simplification of the complaint filing process to ensure broader accessibility, especially for small and medium enterprises.

The Public Awareness Seminar that followed provided participants with detailed presentations on the scope and jurisdiction of the FTO, types of complaints addressed and notable success stories of resolved cases. The session was particularly aimed at educating SMEs and new taxpayers about their rights and available support mechanisms.

During the open discussion, the stakeholders highlighted key concerns such as delays in tax refunds, repeated audits and communication gaps with tax authorities. The FTO team took note of the issues and assured participants of prompt follow-up and resolution.

