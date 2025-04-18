Pakistan committed to UN SDGs: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), viewing them as a vital blueprint for climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and societal well-being, said Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Masood Malik.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting with a five-member delegation from UNDP Pakistan, led by Country Representative Samuel Rizk. The meeting, held in Islamabad on Thursday, focused on strengthening collaboration and aligning Pakistan’s climate and development policies with the global SDG framework.

Senator Malik stressed that the SDGs are not merely aspirational but practical tools that can guide Pakistan towards a future marked by economic resilience, environmental protection, and inclusive development. “These goals are the foundation of our climate policy and our broader national development vision,” he noted.

He emphasised that achieving meaningful progress requires a collective effort beyond government institutions. “Civil society, the private sector, academia, and global development partners must work together to meet these targets. Our approach is inclusive and transparent—no one should be left behind,” he said.

During the session, UNDP’s Samuel Rizk presented an overview of Pakistan’s progress on several key SDGs, particularly those related to climate change, education, health, gender equality, and environmental sustainability. Rizk reaffirmed UNDP’s ongoing support for Pakistan’s development agenda and expressed appreciation for the ministry’s proactive engagement.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, pointing out that the country is at a critical crossroads. “We must invest in clean energy, climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable urban development, and ecosystem restoration to ensure long-term sustainability,” Senator Malik stated.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Aisha Humera Moriani, briefed the delegation on ongoing initiatives being undertaken with the support of national and international partners. These include projects focusing on water conservation, environmental protection, public health, and renewable energy solutions.

“The ministry is committed to aligning climate strategies with SDGs to ensure that our development efforts are both environmentally sound and socially inclusive,” she said.

Future collaborations were also discussed, with both sides agreeing to boost joint initiatives in key areas such as green industry, waste-to-energy, sustainable transportation, and smart agriculture, in pursuit of a climate-resilient and sustainable Pakistan.

