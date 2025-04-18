IK’s bail pleas adjourned

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday adjourned to April 23 the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions of Imran Khan in eight May 9 riots cases as case record was not available.

Earlier, the prosecutor told the court that the case record is till pending with the Supreme Court and asked the court to adjourn the proceedings till availability of the case record.

During the last hearing, the counsel for the PTI’s former chairman said that his client was nominated in only three out of eight cases including Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack and Shadman police station burning.

He argued that false cases had been registered against the petitioner as he was not even present at the scene of the alleged incidents. He said these bail applications had been pending before the high court for the past four months.

He asked the court to set aside the trial court’s decision and grant bail to the former prime minister in eight FIRs. An anti-terrorism court on November 27 last had denied bail to the former prime minister in these eight cases.

