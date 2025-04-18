‘Jazz invests over $10.9bn in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Burak Ozer, CFO of VEON Group—a global digital operator with a presence in six frontier markets—stated that their subsidiary Jazz has invested over $10.9 billion in Pakistan to strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem.

This, he stated while addressing at Leaders In Islamabad Business Summit (LIIBS) 2025, themed Navigating the Unknown.

He emphasised that VEON Group will continue investing in Pakistan, leveraging an asset-light strategy to grow as a services-oriented company that transforms Pakistan’s digital landscape.

“Jazz’s direct digital revenue, which now exceeds 25 per cent, reflects the success of the Group’s Digital Operator 1440 strategy. By addressing previously unmet customer needs in critical areas such as healthcare, financial services, education, and entertainment, we will continue to deliver essential digital solutions tailored to evolving demands. This approach is not only beneficial for our customers and the economy as a whole but also supports sustainable business growth, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025