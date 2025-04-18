AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Eight Pakistani nationals: PAF aircraft repatriates mortal remains to Bahawalpur

Nuzhat Nazar Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 07:34am

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft on Thursday repatriated the mortal remains of eight Pakistani nationals from Zahedan, Iran, to Bahawalpur, on the special directives of the Government of Pakistan.

All of them were residents of Bahawalpur district. They were tragically killed in a brutal terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province.

Following the completion of medico-legal formalities and necessary documentation, the bodies were handed over to the Consul General of Pakistan in Zahedan and subsequently transported to Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A solemn reception ceremony was held upon the aircraft’s arrival at Bahawalpur Airport, where civil and military officials were present to pay their final respects. Prayers were offered for the departed souls, and condolences were extended to the bereaved families.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs conveyed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent Pakistani lives. They offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and prayed for strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Iran PAF Pakistan Air Force Zahedan Pakistani nationals Bahawalpur Pakistanis killed in Iran PAF C 130 aircraft

Comments

200 characters

Eight Pakistani nationals: PAF aircraft repatriates mortal remains to Bahawalpur

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Anti-transfer petitions: Judges will accept SC ruling

Read more stories