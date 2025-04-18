Eight Pakistani nationals: PAF aircraft repatriates mortal remains to Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft on Thursday repatriated the mortal remains of eight Pakistani nationals from Zahedan, Iran, to Bahawalpur, on the special directives of the Government of Pakistan.

All of them were residents of Bahawalpur district. They were tragically killed in a brutal terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province.

Following the completion of medico-legal formalities and necessary documentation, the bodies were handed over to the Consul General of Pakistan in Zahedan and subsequently transported to Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A solemn reception ceremony was held upon the aircraft’s arrival at Bahawalpur Airport, where civil and military officials were present to pay their final respects. Prayers were offered for the departed souls, and condolences were extended to the bereaved families.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs conveyed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent Pakistani lives. They offered heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and prayed for strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.

