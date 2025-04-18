TDAP inaugurates 4th Health, Engineering & Minerals Show

LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is proud to host HEMS 2025, the largest and most dynamic exhibition of the year, showcasing Pakistan’s growing potential in the healthcare, engineering, and minerals sectors. This prestigious event stands as a beacon of innovation and international collaboration, emphasizing the powerful intersection of these critical industries.

The Expo Centre, Lahore, became the hub of groundbreaking advancements as TDAP inaugurated the 4th Health, Engineering & Minerals Show (HEMS). The grand opening was officiated by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment, Government of Punjab. The ceremony was further graced by Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive TDAP, and Sheryar Taj, Secretary, TDAP, who formally initiated the event, setting the stage for a convergence of global technology, trade, and healthcare excellence. Distinguished guests included Abuzar Shad, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Regional Chairman & Vice President of FPCCI, who also attended the inauguration.

HEMS 2025 exemplifies Pakistan’s commitment to fostering international trade partnerships in the engineering, mineral and healthcare sectors. With a special emphasis on engaging buyers from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, China, and Central Asian Republics (CARs), the event provides a premier platform for foreign businesses to explore Pakistan’s diverse product offerings and capabilities.

This year, over 900 foreign buyers and importers from 70+ countries are attending HEMS 2025, engaging with approximately 200 Pakistani exhibitors. Prominent participating countries include China, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Turkey, Tajikistan, Malaysia, UK, Spain, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Korea, the Philippines, Russia and Vietnam.

HEMS 2025 showcases an impressive 20+ product sectors, including Pharmaceuticals & Surgical Instruments, Agricultural Machinery & Construction Equipment, Automotive & Auto Parts, Sports Goods & Mobile Devices, Chemicals & Electric Appliances, Cosmetics, Cutlery, Gems & Jewelry and Handicrafts and more.

