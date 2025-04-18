AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

TDAP inaugurates 4th Health, Engineering & Minerals Show

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is proud to host HEMS 2025, the largest and most dynamic exhibition of the year, showcasing Pakistan’s growing potential in the healthcare, engineering, and minerals sectors. This prestigious event stands as a beacon of innovation and international collaboration, emphasizing the powerful intersection of these critical industries.

The Expo Centre, Lahore, became the hub of groundbreaking advancements as TDAP inaugurated the 4th Health, Engineering & Minerals Show (HEMS). The grand opening was officiated by Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment, Government of Punjab. The ceremony was further graced by Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive TDAP, and Sheryar Taj, Secretary, TDAP, who formally initiated the event, setting the stage for a convergence of global technology, trade, and healthcare excellence. Distinguished guests included Abuzar Shad, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Regional Chairman & Vice President of FPCCI, who also attended the inauguration.

HEMS 2025 exemplifies Pakistan’s commitment to fostering international trade partnerships in the engineering, mineral and healthcare sectors. With a special emphasis on engaging buyers from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, China, and Central Asian Republics (CARs), the event provides a premier platform for foreign businesses to explore Pakistan’s diverse product offerings and capabilities.

This year, over 900 foreign buyers and importers from 70+ countries are attending HEMS 2025, engaging with approximately 200 Pakistani exhibitors. Prominent participating countries include China, Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Turkey, Tajikistan, Malaysia, UK, Spain, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Korea, the Philippines, Russia and Vietnam.

HEMS 2025 showcases an impressive 20+ product sectors, including Pharmaceuticals & Surgical Instruments, Agricultural Machinery & Construction Equipment, Automotive & Auto Parts, Sports Goods & Mobile Devices, Chemicals & Electric Appliances, Cosmetics, Cutlery, Gems & Jewelry and Handicrafts and more.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TDAP

Comments

200 characters

TDAP inaugurates 4th Health, Engineering & Minerals Show

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Anti-transfer petitions: Judges will accept SC ruling

Read more stories