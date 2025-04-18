Inculcating ICTs for climate-resilient agriculture amid climate variability

Pakistan’s priorities include managing its overall agricultural sector including water crisis, food security, and economic stability, given its high susceptibility to climate change impacts.

In recent times, unpredictable weather patterns have been caused by climate variability, resulting in extreme temperatures, floods, droughts, and fluctuating monsoon cycles.

Pakistan’s economy is under significant threat from unpredictable climate fluctuations, particularly its agricultural industry, which engages almost 40% of the workforce and is a major contributor to the country’s GDP.

However, information and communication technologies (ICTs) have the potential to play a vital role in mitigating the impact of climate change. Pakistan can enhance its agricultural productivity, ensure food self-sufficiency and increase its ability to withstand climate change by leveraging ICTs.

Over the last 30 years, Pakistan has witnessed a rise in climate variability. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reports, the occurrence of severe weather events, including floods, droughts and heat waves, has been increasing. In the year 2022, widespread flooding ravaged large areas of the country resulting in the displacement of millions of people and causing significant damage to farmland, dwellings and public infrastructure.

Another devastating disaster struck in 2010, including a significant portion of the nation. Climate events exert significant influence not only on agricultural output but also on food security access to water and rural resident’s living standards. Pakistan’s agricultural sector is highly susceptible to the effects of climate change, with anticipated crop yield decreases resulting from increasing temperatures and unpredictable precipitation patterns, as reported by the World Bank.

Wheat and rice, two of Pakistan’s staple crops, are particularly vulnerable to risk. The Indus River Basin’s water availability is significantly affected by climate variability, with key factors to Pakistan’s irrigation system and agricultural sector.

In response to the negative impacts of climate change fluctuations, ICTs can offer a revolutionary solution.

The utilization of cutting-edge technologies, including remote sensing weather forecasting, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and mobile based applications can significantly boost Pakistan’s capacity to manage its resources more effectively and develop resilience against climate-related impacts. ICTs primarily aid in reducing the effects of climate change by utilizing early warning systems.

Using satellite data and meteorological information, ICTs systems may offer precise weather forecasts, allowing farmers to prepare for possible floods, droughts, or heat waves. In Pakistan, the PMD has increasingly come to depend on information and communication technology to issue timely weather alerts to farmers.

Additionally, mobile phone apps enable farmers to access current weather information and receive advice on how to protect their crops.

Digital farming practices, supported by information and communication technologies, provide a contemporary method for increasing farm efficiency while minimizing exposure to climate uncertainty. Technological advancements such as drones, satellite imaging, and internet connected sensors enable farmers to track in real time the condition of their crops, soil moisture levels, and irrigation systems.

In Pakistan organizations like Crop Monitoring Pakistan employ satellite data to advice farmers on planting schedules, pest management strategies, and irrigation methods.

The application of GIS and satellite-based remote sensing technology enable the accurate assessment of soil conditions and crop development, thereby enabling farmers to maximize the effectiveness of inputs like fertilizers and water. In a country like Pakistan, where water scarcity poses a considerable problem, conserving water is a vital consideration, and this helps to minimize resource waste. Remote rural areas are increasingly being connected by mobile technology, which is offering farmers vital information on climate-smart practices and facilitating their access to markets. Platforms such as Telenor’s “Suno” allow farmers to access real-time weather forecasts, expert agronomic advice, and timely alerts about pests and diseases directly via mobile applications. This timely information enables farmers to make informed decisions regarding crop management, encompassing sowing through to harvesting, as a result of changing climate patterns. Digital platforms like e-Choupal, whose implementation in India has been successful, could be replicated in Pakistan. These platforms bridge the knowledge gap by linking farmers with experts, suppliers, and buyers, ultimately enhancing the overall efficiency of the agricultural value chain.

ICTs can be a vital factor in enhancing water management in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. The country’s agricultural industry relies heavily on effective irrigation system, but it struggles with substantial water waste issues.

Farmers can utilize real-time monitoring capabilities from ICT-based irrigation systems, such as smart irrigation sensors, to judiciously manage water usage, thereby reducing waste and alleviating water shortages stemming from climate variability.

The Indus Basin Irrigation System, which provides water to Pakistan’s agricultural sector, could gain from the integration of ICT technologies to enhance the efficiency of water distribution. Farmers can use automated irrigation systems equipped with internet of things (IoTs) sensors to make better use of water and guarantee that their crops receive the correct amount of moisture.

ICTs offer a potential solution to mitigating the effects of climate change, but several obstacles hinder their widespread implementation in Pakistan. The difficulties encountered include restricted internet access in rural regions, the high expense of technology, a shortage of digital literacy skills, and inadequate infrastructure. Thanks to government backing and collaborations with global organizations, these obstacles can be overcome.

The Pakistani government has been making significant progress in promoting information and communication technologies in agriculture, with the National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC) providing technological support to farmers. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology is also focusing on upgrading digital infrastructure in rural areas, aiming to make ICT tools more readily available to the farming community.

Variations in climate are increasingly becoming a concern for Pakistan, especially in its agricultural sector, which is vital for the country’s overall economic stability. Pakistan can reduce the negative impacts of climate change and enhance crop yields by implementing advanced technologies like mobile-based early warning systems, precision farming techniques, and sophisticated water management systems.

The benefits of adopting ICTs in improving climate resilience are undeniable, despite the challenges involved. Pakistan’s agricultural sector must sustain its progress by adopting advanced technologies and collaborating with the public and private sectors to achieve long-term growth despite the challenges posed by a shifting climate. The adoption of ICTs in agriculture is an imperative aspect for securing Pakistan’s food security and ensuring long-term economic viability.

(Manan Aslam is affiliated with the School of Management, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, China/Department of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship Development, MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, Pakistan. Muhammad Naeem is affiliated with Government College University, Faisalabad, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, Lyallpur Business School (LBS), Faisalabad. Pakistan)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025