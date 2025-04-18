AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Published 18 Apr, 2025

Pakistan Interior Furniture Expo inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that quality and branded items are available at discounted prices at the Pakistan Interior Furniture Expo, allowing the public to benefit significantly.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the four-day exhibition, which will take place from April 17 to April 20 at the Expo Center Karachi, featuring over 100 high-quality furniture brands.

He congratulated the organizers and Adnan Afzal and Madiha Adnan for hosting the largest furniture exhibition in the country’s history.

Minister also emphasized their support for the Army Chief’s statement and their commitment to standing beside the Pakistan Army.

He remarked that two provinces in Pakistan are victims of terrorism, which is connected to hostile neighbouring countries.

Thousands of forces and civilians have been martyred while combating terrorism.

Jaffer Express incident was an attempt to weaken Pakistan, but our proud forces thwarted that effort. For us, Pakistan must come first, and all political parties should unite under its name.

The weakening of the forces can be seen in the situations of Iraq, Libya, and Syria, serving as a cautionary tale for us. Nasir Shah added that the canal issue is a red line for the Pakistan People’s Party; if the matter progresses further, the party will separate from the government.

