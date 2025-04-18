AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-18

Oil set for weekly rise after new Iran sanctions

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose to the highest in two weeks on Thursday after the United States imposed new sanctions to curb Iranian oil exports, elevating supply concerns.

Brent crude futures rose $1.74, or 2.64%, to $67.59 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.27 a barrel, up $1.80, or 2.88%. Both benchmarks settled 2% higher on Wednesday at their highest levels since April 3 and are on track for their first weekly rise in three weeks. Thursday is the last settlement day of the week ahead of the Easter holidays and trade volumes are expected to be thin.

Sanctions issued by President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday, including against a China-based “teapot” oil refinery, ramp up pressure on Tehran amid talks on the country’s nuclear programme.

“Teapot” is an industry term for small, independent and simple oil refiners. “These are far ranging sanctions, focusing on the Chinese teapot refineries,” said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital. “It’s a potential supply loss to the market.” Washington also issued additional sanctions on several companies and vessels it said were responsible for facilitating Iranian oil shipments to China as part of Iran’s shadow fleet.

“Sanctions on terminals and local banks would potentially cause more challenges,” said Energy Aspects analyst Livia Gallarati. On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday it had received updated plans for Iraq, Kazakhstan and other countries to make further output cuts to compensate for pumping above quotas.

“With regards to OPEC+ policy, there is little evidence for now that planned compensation cuts will be adhered to,” Gallarati added. However, OPEC, the International Energy Agency and several banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, cut forecasts on oil prices and demand growth this week as US tariffs and retaliation from other countries threw global trade into disarray.

Oil prices Oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil set for weekly rise after new Iran sanctions

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Anti-transfer petitions: Judges will accept SC ruling

Read more stories