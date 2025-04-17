AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US urges France to take lead on European defense

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:43pm

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday called on France to boost military spending at a time of strained transatlantic relations over President Donald Trump’s commitment to NATO.

France’s Defense Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, was in Washington for talks on a variety of issues including Iran and the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, with a series of remarks by Trump stoking fears over Washington’s reliability as an ally.

“The secretary urged France to increase defense spending and, alongside other NATO allies, take primary responsibility for Europe’s conventional defense,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said.

“Secretary Hegseth and Minister Lecornu discussed related priorities, as well, including ongoing efforts toward a durable peace in Ukraine.”

The visit came amid tensions between Washington and its European partners over Trump’s trade war and his remarks on multiple occasions implying a softening of US support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused US envoy Steve Witkoff of “spreading Russian narratives” after he suggested a peace deal with Russia hinged on the status of Ukraine’s occupied territories.

Trump himself has claimed falsely on more than one occasion that Ukraine started the war and this week accused Zelensky of responsibility for “millions” of deaths.

Macron urges ‘strong measures’ to impose ceasefire on Russia

Trump, who returned to office in January, has long accused European allies of taking US protection for granted and underspending on defense.

The Republican leader is demanding NATO allies massively ramp up defense spending to five percent of GDP – a level that looks well out of reach for many.

Republican and Democratic administrations have taken similar stances in the past but Trump has gone further than previous presidents in threatening not to defend countries he thinks are not paying their way.

Faced with Russia’s war on Ukraine, NATO allies have already ramped up spending in recent years.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NATO counterparts earlier this month that they must agree a “realistic pathway” to five percent, which means Washington would have to spend more, too.

Vice President JD Vance made headlines when he argued that Europe cannot be a “permanent security vassal” of the United States, singling out France, however, as a nation he deemed worthy militarily.

Lecornu was also expected to meet Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

Trump’s push to end three years of fighting has yet to bear fruit, and he has voiced frustration over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to agree to a complete and unconditional truce.

Despite a series of diplomatic efforts, Russia has continued to strike Ukraine, killing at least 35 people in the northeastern city of Sumy on Sunday.

Ukrainian representatives and key allies of Kyiv were in Paris Thursday for meetings with Rubio and Witkoff to discuss rekindling stalled talks on a ceasefire.

NATO Volodymyr Zelensky Sebastien Lecornu Gaza war Pete Hegseth

Comments

200 characters

US urges France to take lead on European defense

Pakistan posts record $1.2bn current account surplus in March 2025

KSE-100 Index closes 881 points higher amid buying momentum

Russia removes Afghan Taliban from list of banned terrorist groups

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 101.62 in March 2025

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $127mn, now stand at $10.57bn

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan operation, soldier martyred: ISPR

Pakistan sets private hajj quota at 23,620 pilgrims for 2025

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

Read more stories