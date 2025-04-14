Macron urges ‘strong measures’ to impose ceasefire on Russia

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that “strong measures” are needed to force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, after a bloody attack by Russian forces on the city of Sumy.

“Everyone knows: this war was initiated by Russia alone,” Macron said on X, formerly Twitter.

“And today, it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it — with blatant disregard for human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President (Donald) Trump,” he said.

“Strong measures are needed to impose a ceasefire on Russia,” Macron said, adding the attack had caused “numerous civilian casualties, including children once again”.