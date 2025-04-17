AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat and soybeans up 3-5 cents, corn flat-to-1 cent higher

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 07:13pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

Wheat - Up 3 to 5 cents

CBOT wheat reached a four-week high amid some concerns that dry wheat-growing areas may miss out on expected rains this weekend, traders said.

Wind will erode soil in the southwestern quarter of the Plains on Thursday, and the western quarter of the region will be left the driest after the next two weeks, Commodity Weather Group said.

The International Grains Council trimmed its estimate for world wheat output, while consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia’s crop.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. wheat export sales of 76,500 metric tons for 2024-25 and of 273,900 for 2025-26 in the week ended on April 10. Both were within analysts’ expectations.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last up 4 cents at $5.51-3/4 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last up 7-1/2 cents at $5.65-1/2 a bushel, and Minneapolis May spring wheat was last up 4-1/4 cents at $6.08 a bushel.

Weak US dollar lifts wheat prices

Corn - Steady to 1 cent higher

Corn futures consolidated after rising on Wednesday to a seven-week high, traders said.

The International Grains Council raised its global corn production forecast.

Weekly U.S. corn export sales were 1.6 million metric tons for 2024-25, within analysts’ estimates.

CBOT May corn was last 3/4 cent higher at $4.85 per bushel.

Soybeans - Up 3 to 5 cents

Traders are monitoring U.S. plantings and said that farmers have made good progress this week.

Rains will stall Midwest seedings through the weekend, Commodity Weather Group said.

USDA reported weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 554,800 metric tons for 2024-25, within expectations. Of that total, sales to top-importer China were 72,791 metric tons.

Traders continue to monitor news on the U.S.-China trade war.

CBOT May soybeans were last up 4-1/4 cents at $10.43 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans US soybeans wheat prices corn prices corn crops

Comments

200 characters

Wheat and soybeans up 3-5 cents, corn flat-to-1 cent higher

KSE-100 Index closes 881 points higher amid buying momentum

Russia removes Afghan Taliban from list of banned terrorist groups

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 101.62 in March 2025

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

Gold price per tola reaches Rs350,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

PM Shehbaz vows equal development for all provinces, launches Islamabad underpass project

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Read more stories