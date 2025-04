CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a weak US dollar, although much-needed rains in the US wheat belt kept a lid on gains.

Soybeans also climbed after a Bloomberg report on Wednesday said that China would be open to trade negotiations with the United States, something that could revive US soy exports to China.

HBL Zarai Services Ltd launches wheat procurement initiative

Corn edged lower even as rain in the US Midwest slowed planting.