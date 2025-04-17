AIRLINK 183.60 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (3.47%)
BOP 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.49%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
HUBC 143.40 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.8%)
OGDC 214.30 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.23%)
PACE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
PAEL 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
POWER 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.04%)
PPL 171.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.36%)
PRL 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
SEARL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
SSGC 41.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.47%)
SYM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 66.52 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.85%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,523 Increased By 166.7 (1.35%)
BR30 37,978 Increased By 558.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesian nickel smelter group asks for royalty hike delay until prices rise

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 04:16pm

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s nickel smelters association has requested the government delay its new mineral royalty fees until nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange have risen to $17,000 per metric ton, its chairman said on Thursday.

The 3-month nickel contract on the LME is currently trading around $15,600.

Later this month, Indonesia will start imposing higher royalty fees of 14% to 19% on nickel ore output depending on price levels, up from a single tariff of 10%, according to a copy of the regulation.

The semi-refined product nickel pig iron will be charged with a 5% to 7% royalty, while nickel matte will have a 3.5% to 5.5% royalty, the regulation said. That compared with the current 5% single tariff on nickel pig iron and 2% on nickel matte.

“We support the government’s royalty plan, but we need to pick a more appropriate timing,” Alexander Barus, chairman of smelters group Indonesia Nickel Industry Forum (FINI), told Reuters after a meeting with mining ministry officials.

He said the group had asked the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry to consider waiting until nickel prices on the LME has reached at least $17,000 per ton, a level that would allow companies’ margin to cover the costs from the royalty hike.

Copper prices extend losses

Researchers at BMI said earlier this month that they had downgraded their nickel price outlook this year from an annual average of $17,000 to $15,000 per ton due to oversupply conditions while U.S. President Trump’s trade policy added exacerbated risks.

“The issue is, prices of our output, such as stainless steel, nickel pig iron and ferronickel, are also dropping now. It will be onerous with the royalties,” Barus added.

Nickel miners are already struggling with higher costs, including for fuel, Indonesia Nickel Miner Association (APNI) has said, after the government removed subsidies for biodiesel earlier this year. APNI has also called for a delay on the new fees’ implementation.

A senior official overseeing mining at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Royalties on other products such as copper ore, copper concentrate, refined tin will also be raised, among others.

The government previously said the new royalty policy was intended to improve industry governance. It comes as the government’s budget deficit is widening due to a drop in tax revenue and bigger spending for President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship programmes.

indonesia Nickel Indonesia economy nickel exports Indonesian nickel

Comments

200 characters

Indonesian nickel smelter group asks for royalty hike delay until prices rise

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 900 points

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra set to approve 60% hike in FCC

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitize economy: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

Read more stories