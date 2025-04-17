AIRLINK 184.49 Increased By ▲ 7.04 (3.97%)
BOP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 95.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.29%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.04%)
HUBC 143.50 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.14%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
MLCF 63.42 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.38%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.61%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.17%)
PAEL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
PPL 170.56 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.52%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
SEARL 93.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.3%)
SSGC 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
SYM 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TELE 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,500 Increased By 143.7 (1.16%)
BR30 37,844 Increased By 424.4 (1.13%)
KSE100 116,936 Increased By 916 (0.79%)
KSE30 35,948 Increased By 341.2 (0.96%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel will keep Gaza buffer zone, minister says, as truce bid stalls

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 01:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Israeli troops will remain in the buffer zones they have created in Gaza even after any settlement to end the war, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday, as efforts to revive a ceasefire agreement faltered.

Since resuming military operations last month, Israeli forces have carved out a broad “security zone” extending deep into Gaza and squeezing more than 2 million Palestinians into ever smaller areas in the south and along the coastline.

“Unlike in the past, the IDF is not evacuating areas that have been cleared and seized,” Katz said in a statement following a meeting with military commanders.

“The IDF will remain in the security zones as a buffer between the enemy and the communities in any temporary or permanent situation in Gaza - as in Lebanon and Syria.”

In a summary of its operations over the past month, the Israeli military said it now controls 30% of the tiny Palestinian territory.

In southern Gaza alone, Israeli forces have seized the border city of Rafah and pushed inland up to the so-called “Morag corridor” that runs from the eastern edge of Gaza to the Mediterranean Sea, between Rafah and the city of Khan Younis.

It already held a wide corridor across the central Netzarim area and has extended a buffer zone all around the frontier hundreds of meters (yards) inland, including the Shejaia area just to the east of Gaza City in the north.

Israel says its forces have killed hundreds of Hamas fighters, including many senior commanders of the Palestinian militant group, since March 18 but the operation has alarmed the United Nations and European countries.

More than 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced since hostilities resumed on March 18 after two months of relative calm, according to U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA, and Israeli airstrikes and bombardments have killed at least 1,630 people.

Medical charity MSF said Gaza had become a “mass grave” with humanitarian groups struggling to provide aid. “We are witnessing in real time the destruction and forced displacement of the entire population in Gaza,” Amande Bazerolle, MSF’s emergency coordinator in Gaza, said in a statement.

Gaza rescuers say 25 killed in Israeli strikes on displaced people

Katz said Israel, which has blocked the delivery of relief supplies into the territory since early March, was creating infrastructure to allow distribution through civilian companies at a later date, but the blockade on aid would remain in place.

He said Israel would pursue a plan to allow Gazans who wished to leave the enclave to do so, although it remains unclear which countries would be willing to accept large numbers of Palestinians.

Red lines

The comments from Katz, repeating Israel’s demand on Hamas to disarm, underscore how far away the two sides remain from any ceasefire agreement, despite efforts by Egyptian mediators to revive efforts to reach a deal.

Hamas has repeatedly described calls to disarm as a red line it will not cross, and has said Israeli troops must withdraw from Gaza under any permanent ceasefire.

“Any truce lacking real guarantees for halting the war, achieving full withdrawal, lifting the blockade, and beginning reconstruction will be a political trap,” Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two Israeli officials said this week there had been no progress in the talks despite media reports of a possible truce to allow the exchange of some of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli officials have said the increased military pressure will force Hamas to release the hostages but the government has faced large demonstrations by Israeli protesters demanding a deal to stop the fighting and get them back.

Israel launched its war in Gaza in response to the October 2023 attack by Hamas on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

The offensive has killed at least 51,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, and devastated the coastal enclave, forcing most of the population to move multiple times and reducing broad areas to rubble.

On Wednesday, Palestinian medical authorities said Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 35 Palestinians. One airstrike killed 10 people, including Fatema Hassouna, a well-known writer and photographer who had documented the war.

Another airstrike on a tent encampment in Khan Younis, south of the enclave, killed at least 10 other people, medics said.

The rest were killed in separate military strikes in other areas.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said Israel’s suspension of the entry of fuel, medical, and food supplies had begun to obstruct the work of the few remaining working hospitals, with medical supplies drying up.

“Hundreds of patients and wounded individuals are deprived of essential medications, and their suffering is worsening due to the closure of border crossings,” the ministry said.

Israel MENA Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli troops Israeli air strike Israeli strikes Hamas attack Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Khan Yunis Israeli hostages Israel Hamas ceasefire Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz

Comments

200 characters

Israel will keep Gaza buffer zone, minister says, as truce bid stalls

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitize economy: PM Shehbaz

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 1,100 points

Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Read more stories