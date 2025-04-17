AIRLINK 179.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.88%)
World

Gaza rescuers say 25 killed in Israeli strikes on displaced people

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2025 12:12pm

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency reported on Thursday that a wave of Israeli air strikes hit multiple encampments for displaced Palestinians across the territory, killing at least 25 people.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said an overnight strike targeted several tents in the Al-Mawasi area of the southern city of Khan Yunis, resulting in 16 deaths.

“At least 16 martyrs, most of them women and children, and 23 others were wounded following a direct strike by two Israeli missiles on several tents housing displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis,” Bassal told AFP.

Gaza has become ‘mass grave’: MSF

According to Bassal, two additional strikes on other encampments of displaced people killed eight and wounded several more.

Seven were killed in a strike on tents in the northern town of Beit Lahia, while another attack near the Al-Mawasi area killed a father and his child who were living in a tent, Bassal said.

