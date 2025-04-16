AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.14%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-4.29%)
FCCL 45.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.78%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
HUBC 141.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.78%)
OGDC 211.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.53%)
PACE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.87%)
PAEL 46.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PPL 169.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.68%)
PRL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.36%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
SEARL 93.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.15%)
SSGC 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.97%)
SYM 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TRG 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-3.24%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,368 Decreased By -112.8 (-0.9%)
BR30 37,452 Decreased By -556 (-1.46%)
KSE100 115,811 Decreased By -964.2 (-0.83%)
KSE30 35,525 Decreased By -324.1 (-0.9%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza has become ‘mass grave’: MSF

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2025 01:39pm

GENEVA: Medical aid agency Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Wednesday said Israel’s military operations and blockage of humanitarian aid had turned Gaza into a graveyard for Palestinians and those helping them.

Israel, fighting in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, resumed operations in the Palestinian territory in March after the collapse of a two-month-old ceasefire amid differences over the next phase.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, with Israel blocking humanitarian aid since March 2, before the truce disintegrated.

Medical supplies, fuel, water and other essentials are in short supply, the UN says.

“Gaza has been turned into a mass grave of Palestinians and those coming to their assistance,” said MSF coordinator Amande Bazerolle.

Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital, patients evacuated

Last month, Israeli forces opened fire on ambulances in Gaza, killing 15 medics and rescuers in an incident that sparked international condemnation.

“We are witnessing in real time the destruction and forced displacement of the entire population in Gaza,” Bazerolle added.

“With nowhere safe for Palestinians or those trying to help them, the humanitarian response is severely struggling under the weight of insecurity and critical supply shortages, leaving people with few, if any, options for accessing care,” she said.

Israel MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Israeli hostages Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Gaza has become ‘mass grave’: MSF

Rs1.275trn loan to tackle circular debt: CPPA-G likely to sign term sheets with 18 banks

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil slides as markets assess impact of US-China trade war

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Read more stories