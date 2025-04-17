AIRLINK 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.87%)
Delhi Capitals captain Axar thrilled by Starc’s yorker masterclass

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel marvelled at Mitchell Starc’s ability to bowl precise yorkers under pressure after the pace spearhead propelled the side to a thrilling Super Over victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Chasing 189 for victory, Rajasthan were cruising at 161-2 in the 18th over when Starc dismissed a well-set Nitish Rana (51) to turn the match on its head. Rajasthan needed nine from the last over with six wickets in hand but Starc sent down a series of yorkers that held the visitors in check and forced the Super Over.

The 35-year-old was Delhi’s natural choice to bowl the Super Over and Rajasthan managed 11 runs from five balls before losing both their wickets. Delhi needed just four balls to get over the line and register their fifth win in six matches to top the table.

‘Magician’ Chahal casts spell with IPL heroics

“At that time, I was seeing only one option and that was Mitchell Starc,” Axar said of his decision to let Starc bowl the last overs. “To execute 12 out of 12 yorkers - I think he missed one there - but, that’s why he’s an Australia legend. No praise is high enough.

“In a pressure situation, despite changing the fielding positions, he was always clear in his thought process and execution, and that tells us how strong his mindset is,” he added. Starc was named player of the match but was modest about his performance.

“I just backed my execution. Run in with a clear plan and try to execute it - sometimes it doesn’t come off, today it did,” Starc said.

“I’ve played long enough for everyone to know what I’d do, but if I execute then I know I’ll get by. A bit of luck goes a long way.”

