‘Magician’ Chahal casts spell with IPL heroics

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2025 01:46pm
Photo: AFP
NEW DELHI: Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been out of the Indian national team for two years but is toast of the cricketing world after a stellar IPL show for Punjab Kings.

The 34-year-old returned an IPL best of 4-28 Tuesday as Punjab defended the tournament’s lowest-ever total of 111 to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in a thriller.

Chahal – IPL’s leading bowler with 211 wickets in 166 matches – was bought for a whopping $2.13 million by Punjab in the November auction but had ordinary outings this season prior to the match-winning spell.

After Punjab were bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs at Mullanpur, Chahal came into his own to rattle Kolkata who were cruising at 62-2 in their chase.

“In the last game I conceded 56 for four overs, but I had full confidence and backed myself and my abilities,” Chahal said after being named player of the match.

“I always have the mindset of how to get the batters out, I varied my pace and if they have to hit, they will have to make an effort.”

Chahal struck with two key wickets including opposition skipper Ajinkaya Rahane, trapped lbw for 17 with a googly that outfoxed the Indian batsman.

New Zealand’s Ferguson out of IPL after ‘pretty serious’ injury

Chahal struck again with two in two balls, with the visitors bowled out for 95 in 15.1 overs.

“Terrific stuff. He bowled beautifully,” former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull said on Indian website Cricbuzz.

“He is just a clever, clever bowler. He is too good a bowler to go for that many games without some performance that turns a game for you and he has done it tonight.”

Chahal was once a white-ball stalwart for India and his partnership with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav helped the national team to many victories.

He slowly fell out of favour and played his last international against West Indies in August 2023, though he has since played a spell in county cricket.

Chahal and spin partner Rob Keogh took 17 wickets between them for Northamptonshire in their first win of the season against Derbyshire at home.

“We call him magician. He has got a bag of tricks,” Keogh said.

The diminutive Chahal has played 72 ODI and 80 T20 matches for India and claimed 217 wickets in the two formats since his 2016 debut.

