HBL Zarai Services Ltd launches wheat procurement initiative

Published April 17, 2025

LAHORE: In line with its core mission to empower farmers and transform Pakistan’s agriculture landscape, HBL Zarai Services Limited (HZSL) has launched its wheat procurement initiative under its flagship retail brand ANAAJ, staying true to its motto “Khet Say Dastarkhwan” - a compelling expression of the Farm to Fork model.

Crop procurement is primarily one of HZSL’s core service offerings and has been consistently practiced to support farmers by ensuring fair market access, transparent pricing, and timely payments. HZSL’s procurement journey began with maize, followed by sesame, which was successfully exported to China; and then expanded into rice procurement, leading to the launch of the company’s first consumer-facing retail brand.

