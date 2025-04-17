BOJ’s Ueda says US tariff uncertainty heightening sharply

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday uncertainty surrounding US policy, particularly that on tariffs, has heightened sharply recently.

“Japan’s real interest rates remain extremely low. As such, the BOJ is likely to continue raising interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with our projections,” Ueda told parliament.

“But we must be vigilant to the fact uncertainty surrounding each country’s trade policy is heightening,” he said.