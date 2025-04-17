AIRLINK 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.87%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.25%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 96.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.56%)
FCCL 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.27%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.65%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 63.95 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.25%)
OGDC 214.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.28%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PIAHCLA 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.78%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
SEARL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.81%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 187.4 (1.52%)
BR30 37,942 Increased By 522.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 117,193 Increased By 1173 (1.01%)
KSE30 36,026 Increased By 419.9 (1.18%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOJ’s Ueda says US tariff uncertainty heightening sharply

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday uncertainty surrounding US policy, particularly that on tariffs, has heightened sharply recently.

“Japan’s real interest rates remain extremely low. As such, the BOJ is likely to continue raising interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with our projections,” Ueda told parliament.

BOJ Ueda warns of heightened uncertainty from US tariff policy

“But we must be vigilant to the fact uncertainty surrounding each country’s trade policy is heightening,” he said.

Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda

Comments

200 characters

BOJ’s Ueda says US tariff uncertainty heightening sharply

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 1,100 points

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories