BOJ Ueda warns of heightened uncertainty from US tariff policy

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday global and domestic economic uncertainty has increased sharply due to US tariff policy.

“US tariffs will likely put downward pressure on global and Japanese economies through various channels,” Ueda told parliament.

“The BOJ will guide monetary policy appropriately from the standpoint of sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, while scrutinising economic, price and financial developments without any pre-conception,” Ueda said.