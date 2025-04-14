AIRLINK 174.20 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (2.13%)
BOJ Ueda warns of heightened uncertainty from US tariff policy

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025
TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday global and domestic economic uncertainty has increased sharply due to US tariff policy.

“US tariffs will likely put downward pressure on global and Japanese economies through various channels,” Ueda told parliament.

BOJ’s Ueda vows to raise rates if inflationary pressures broaden

“The BOJ will guide monetary policy appropriately from the standpoint of sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, while scrutinising economic, price and financial developments without any pre-conception,” Ueda said.

