AIRLINK 178.58 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.64%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.1%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.16%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.35 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.33%)
HUMNL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
MLCF 62.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.37%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.61%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PPL 170.32 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.38%)
PRL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SEARL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
SSGC 40.17 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TRG 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,425 Increased By 68.3 (0.55%)
BR30 37,733 Increased By 313.2 (0.84%)
KSE100 116,430 Increased By 409.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,729 Increased By 122.7 (0.34%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bhutan turns to ‘green’ cryptocurrency to fuel economy

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 07:40am

NEW DELHI: The Himalayan nation of Bhutan is exploring ways to mine and leverage green cryptocurrencies using hydropower to boost its economy and create jobs to reduce brain drain, the chief executive of its sovereign wealth fund said.

Green cryptocurrencies are digital currencies mined using clean energy resources such as wind, hydro or solar power instead of fossil fuel.

Sandwiched between Asian giants India and China, Bhutan has earned millions of dollars in recent years by investing in some of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies and used some of its profit to pay government salaries for two years, two senior officials in Thimphu, the capital said.

“We are a nation that runs 100% on hydropower, and every digital coin we mine in Bhutan using hydropower offsets that coin which gets mined using fossil fuels,” said Ujjwal Deep Dahal, the CEO of the fund, Druk Holding and Investments Ltd.

“So a coin mined in Bhutan will contribute to the green economy,” he told Reuters on Tuesday.

Dahal said the fund, which controls Bhutan’s only power generation utility, began adding cryptocurrencies to its portfolio in 2019, seeing virtual currencies as a tactical investment and a gamechanger for the country.

Bhutan is famed for its Gross National Happiness (GNH) index, an economic gauge that incorporates factors ignored by the usual measures of gross domestic product, such as recreation, emotional well-being and sustainability.

It uses hydropower to operate energy-guzzling supercomputers to create digital assets that can be added to the blockchain.

Officials are exploring whether large conglomerates could buy Bhutan’s “green” coins to meet their targets on environmental, social and governance (ESG) norms.

“Bitcoin has not just given more value to hydropower energy, it has also increased access to liquidity in foreign currency,” said Dahal, who added that training Bhutan’s young people in blockchain and AI techniques would fuel jobs.

The nation of about 800,000 is battling an exodus of young, educated people.

Oil heads for weekly rise as US adds sanctions on Iran, OPEC cuts

The government estimates that more than a tenth of its young people sought greener pastures between 2022 and 2023, taking unemployment in that age group to 16.5% in 2024.

Analysts said Bhutan’s ambitious plan to become the capital of green digital currency depends on expanding its hydropower generation to a potential of 33 gigawatts versus existing capacity of about 3.5 gigawatts.

“We have plans to generate 15 gigawatts in the next 10 to 15 years,” Dahal added.

Cryptocurrency Bhutan fuel economy

Comments

200 characters

Bhutan turns to ‘green’ cryptocurrency to fuel economy

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories