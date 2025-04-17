Pakistan, Republic of Korea co-hosts UN meeting

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Wednesday, received the UN - Under Secretary General Jean-Pierre Lacroix (DPO) and Atul Khare (DOS) on the sidelines of the UN Peacekeeping Preparatory Meeting, being co-hosted by Pakistan and Republic of Korea in Islamabad.

The DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping and recalled Pakistan’s proud legacy in the peacekeeping arena.

He expressed the hope that the Peacekeeping Preparatory Meeting in Islamabad would prove to be an important stepping-stone towards adapting the UN peace operations to contemporary challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025