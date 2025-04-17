AIRLINK 178.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.59%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
CNERGY 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.21%)
FCCL 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.27%)
FFL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.48 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.42%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
MLCF 62.10 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.21%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.61%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PPL 170.49 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.48%)
PRL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SEARL 94.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.95%)
SSGC 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.96%)
SYM 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TRG 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.02%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,425 Increased By 68.3 (0.55%)
BR30 37,733 Increased By 313.2 (0.84%)
KSE100 116,397 Increased By 377.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,722 Increased By 115.4 (0.32%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

Pakistan, Republic of Korea co-hosts UN meeting

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Wednesday, received the UN - Under Secretary General Jean-Pierre Lacroix (DPO) and Atul Khare (DOS) on the sidelines of the UN Peacekeeping Preparatory Meeting, being co-hosted by Pakistan and Republic of Korea in Islamabad.

The DPM/FM reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping and recalled Pakistan’s proud legacy in the peacekeeping arena.

He expressed the hope that the Peacekeeping Preparatory Meeting in Islamabad would prove to be an important stepping-stone towards adapting the UN peace operations to contemporary challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Ishaq Dar UN meeting Republic of Korea DPM and Foreign Minister

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Republic of Korea co-hosts UN meeting

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories