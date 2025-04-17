AIRLINK 178.58 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.64%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-17

FBL terminates talks on potential acquisition of Ithmaar’s portfolio

Published April 17, 2025

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited’s (FBL) has announced to terminate the discussions regarding the potential acquisition of Ithmaar’s financing and investment portfolio.

According to a notice sent by Faysal Bank to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, Ithmaar Holding B S C (‘Ithmaar’)-the sponsor shareholder of Faysal Bank Limited and GFH Financial Group B S C have mutually agreed to terminate the discussions regarding the potential acquisition of Ithmaar’s financing and investment portfolio.

“There is no other material aspects related to this matter that require disclosure at this time. The Board of Directors has authorized the company secretary to disclose this information,” the letter said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

