AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 16.67 million metric tons by April 13, up from 16.36 million tons the previous week and down 35% year on year, European Commission data showed on Wednesday.

However, the Commission said that export data for Italy has been incomplete for the past four months. Export data for France has been incomplete since the beginning of 2024 while figures for Bulgaria and Ireland have been incomplete since the start of the 2023/24 marketing year, it added.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter, with 4.63 million tons so far, followed by Lithuania with 2.28 million tons, Germany with 2.06 million tons, Latvia with 1.93 million tons and France with 1.89 million tons.

Competition from Black Sea supplies and a poor harvest in France have curbed EU exports this season, though the trend has been amplified by the missing data.

EU barley exports totalled 4.05 million tons, compared with 3.91 million tons a week earlier and down 19% from the corresponding period of 2023/24.

