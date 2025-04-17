EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 16.67 million metric tons by April 13, up from 16.36 million tons the previous week and down 35% year on year, European Commission data showed on Wednesday.

However, the Commission said that export data for Italy has been incomplete for the past four months. Export data for France has been incomplete since the beginning of 2024 while figures for Bulgaria and Ireland have been incomplete since the start of the 2023/24 marketing year, it added.

A breakdown of this season’s volumes showed Romania was still the largest EU soft wheat exporter, with 4.63 million tons so far, followed by Lithuania with 2.28 million tons, Germany with 2.06 million tons, Latvia with 1.93 million tons and France with 1.89 million tons.

Competition from Black Sea supplies and a poor harvest in France have curbed EU exports this season, though the trend has been amplified by the missing data.

EU barley exports totalled 4.05 million tons, compared with 3.91 million tons a week earlier and down 19% from the corresponding period of 2023/24.