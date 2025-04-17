Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 147,126 tonnes of cargo comprising 76,453 tonnes of import cargo and 70,673 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 76,453 comprised of 56,577 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 19,276 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 600 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 70,673 comprised of 30,677Tons of Containerized Cargo, 10,430 tonnes of Cement, 28,7000 tonnes of Clinkers & 866 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Spil Kartika, Dsi Phonix, X-Press Carina, Msc Topaz & Sky Winner berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Some, 03 ships namely, Xin Pu Dong, Ever Lasting & Hout sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them containers ship ‘SM Kaveri’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while six more ships, MSC Yamuna-VI, MSC Positano, Fubao, Corona, Victoria Glory and Sinar Toraja are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 267,997 tonnes, comprising 213,489 tonnes imports cargo and 54,508 export cargo carried in 6,450 Containers (3,683 TEUs Imports &2,767 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ken Star, DM Condor, IVS North Bewick and MSC Robrta-V & two more ships, CMA CGM Verdi and George Washington carrying Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, PIBT and QICT are respectively on today Wednesday16th April, while another containers ship ‘Spil Kartika’ is due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 17th April, 2025.

