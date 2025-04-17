PACC launched in Chicago

KARACHI: The Pakistani American Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce (PACC) was launched in Chicago, with Consul General Tariq Karim participating in the ceremony alongside business leaders, community members, and local officials.

In his address, Consul General Tariq Karim emphasized the significance of the PACC’s establishment, describing it as an important initiative that provides a platform for promoting entrepreneurship, connecting business communities, and empowering the Pakistani-American community. He commended Dr Tariq Butt, Naveed Anwar, and other community leaders for their efforts in realizing this initiative.

The Consul General highlighted the significant contributions of the vibrant Pakistani-American community in the Chicagoland area, noting their active role in the region’s economic and technological development.

He also underscored the importance of the longstanding Pakistan-US partnership and the immense potential for further expanding economic and trade relations across diverse sectors. He also noted the successful businesses of over 80 US companies in Pakistan.

