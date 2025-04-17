AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

Mines & Minerals Bill: Fazl threatens to launch protest movement

Amjad Ali Shah Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

PESHAWAR: Chief of his own faction, Jamiat e Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Wednesday rejected the proposed Mines and Minerals Bill being introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and warned to launch protest movement against this controversial legislation.

Speaking at a news conference here on Wednesday, JUI-F chief said that it is a unilateral attempt by the federal government to seize control of provincial resources.

He said not only the federal government, but foreign powers are attempting to grab resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is a matter of serious concern, JUI-F chief.

“We’ll take to the streets if our demands are not met by the federal government,” said the veteran politician.

Flanked by senior leaders of the JUI-F and others, Fazl said that the government shouldn’t introduce the bill that is against the constitution of Pakistan.

“The JUI-F will not accept such legislation,” Maulana threatened.

He said that the government has lost its writ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The government must also correct its own mistakes.

The rulers are in deep slumber. It is time to wake them up,“ he said. He said centre should consider itself that no such bill should be introduced in parliament which would be contradictory to the constitution. JUI-F will not compromise on the rights of KP, Fazl vowed.

He said 18th constitutional amendment passed so it should be introduced, contradictory to the constitution.

When their favorite amendment didn’t pass they opted for another path. The Government has failed to pass a favorite amendment from the parliament.

He said mining in provinces and utilization authorities are being established.

He said powers of the province should be maintained if they want to do any other business so they should do with the province.

Commenting on the issue of Afghan refugees, Fazlur Rehman urged that a proper and mutually agreed schedule should be established for their repatriation. He also called for a diplomatic way forward with Afghanistan.

Moreover, he expressed deep concern over the targeting of religious scholars and political workers, labeling it a dangerous trend.

He also announced the power show of JUI-F on April 27 at Minar-e-Pakistan to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Fazl said Afghan refugees should not be victimized on the basis of the other issues with Afghanistan. If any issue with Afghanistan, it should be addressed through holding talks, he asserted.

