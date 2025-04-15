Pakistan, ROK to co-host UN peacekeeping ministerial moot: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, in partnership with the Republic of Korea, will co-host the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad from 15–16 April 2025, announced Foreign Office on Monday.

Pakistan’s hosting of the preparatory meeting will signify its continued commitment to UN peacekeeping and its tangible contribution to the collective promotion of peace and security envisaged in the UN Charter.

Bringing together global stakeholders under the theme, “Towards a Safer and More Effective Peacekeeping: Use of Technology and Integrated Approach,” the meeting will set the stage for the upcoming UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin, Germany (13–14 May 2025) — the UN’s flagship biennial gathering of foreign and defence ministers focused on strengthening peacekeeping operations.

Senior dignitaries from the Government of Pakistan, along with top UN officials including Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, and AtulKhare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, will attend the Islamabad meeting.

The two-day preparatory meeting in Islamabad will feature a series of panel discussions focusing on the future of peacekeeping, including discussions on various sub-themes to deliberate upon evolving challenges to peacekeeping operations; the role of technology for making the future of peacekeeping safer and more effective; countering threats to the safety and security of peacekeepers using technology; the role of regional and cross-regional organisations in supporting United Nations peace operations; the effective performance of peacekeepers; and an integrated approach for sustainable and durable peace.

This meeting will provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to the United Nations peacekeeping as a leading troop-contributing country.

Over the years, Pakistan has deployed 235,000 peacekeepers in 48 UN missions. 181 Pakistani peacekeepers paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of international peace and security.

