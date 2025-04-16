AIRLINK 180.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.13%)
BOP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.09%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
FLYNG 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
HUBC 141.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
MLCF 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
OGDC 210.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.91%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PAEL 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PPL 170.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
SEARL 95.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
SSGC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.55%)
SYM 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
TRG 67.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.87%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,464 Decreased By -17 (-0.14%)
BR30 37,831 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.47%)
KSE100 116,661 Decreased By -114.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 35,785 Decreased By -64.6 (-0.18%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US lowers Ukraine aid estimate in minerals deal talks

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 11:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United States has reduced its cost estimate for the assistance provided to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022 to about $100 billion from $300 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking a bilateral minerals deal as part of a peace push to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Trump also sees it as a way to recover billions of dollars spent on military assistance to Kyiv, although the aid was not a loan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that talks with the U.S. regarding a minerals deal were “positive”, and that more meetings were expected.

Ukrainian team to head to US to discuss new minerals deal framework

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Last month, the Trump administration proposed a new, more expansive minerals deal with Ukraine, which gives Ukraine no future security guarantees but requires it to place in a joint investment fund all income from the exploitation of natural resources by state and private enterprises across Ukrainian territory.

United States Ukraine Ukraine aid Ukraine minerals deal Ukraine minerals

Comments

200 characters

US lowers Ukraine aid estimate in minerals deal talks

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil dips as markets assess trade war effects

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Read more stories