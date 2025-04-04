AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
Ukrainian team to head to US to discuss new minerals deal framework

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: A Ukrainian government team will head to the United States in the near future for discussions on a new framework for a minerals deal, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday.

President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed a

new, more expansive minerals deal with Ukraine, revising its original proposal. Ukraine received the updated draft last week, Ukrainian officials said.

Online consultations between Ukrainian and American teams could take place on Friday, Sybiha said.

“We expect that the Ukrainian delegation will travel to Washington in the near term to discuss provisions of the agreement on mineral resources received from the US,” Sybiha told Ukrainian media during his visit to Brussels.

Ukraine says mineral deal not final; summary shows US demands more income

Sybiha said the Kyiv government continued to review the Trump administration’s new proposal, reiterating that the deal should benefit both countries. It was also important to ensure the deal did not contradict Kyiv’s aspirations to join the European Union, he said.

The initial version of the deal remained unsigned following a contentious Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in February.

