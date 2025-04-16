AIRLINK 177.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.34%)
BOP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 96.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.04%)
FCCL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.76%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
HUBC 141.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.74%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.32%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-1.86%)
PRL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-4.22%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
SEARL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.61%)
SSGC 39.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.31%)
SYM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TRG 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-3.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks drop on trade war anxiety, China inches higher

Reuters Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 03:13pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by technology stocks, after the United States restricted Nvidia chip sales to China, raising concerns of an intensifying trade war.

Meanwhile, Chinese shares rose marginally following better-than-expected economic growth data and on reports that state-backed investors bought shares in the afternoon session.

The Hang Seng index closed down 1.9%, snapping a six-day winning streak. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.6%, while Hong Kong-listed tech shares lost 3.7%.

On the other hand, China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.3% higher after trading in the red for most of the day.

China’s first-quarter economic growth beat expectations, underpinned by solid consumption and industrial output, even as policymakers braced for the impact of U.S. tariffs.

China unexpectedly appointed a new trade negotiator key in any talks to resolve the escalating tariff war with the U.S.

China, HK shares flat as markets await tariff clarity

State-backed “National Team” investors may have bought A-shares in afternoon trading as trading volume spiked in some exchange traded funds tracking major benchmarks, local media reported.

Nvidia said on Tuesday that the U.S. government limited exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China, a key market for one of its most popular chips.

“The latest tariff headlines — targeting Boeing, critical minerals, and now Nvidia — underscore the deepening strategic decoupling,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

Reports that the U.S. is using tariff negotiations to push allies to limit China’s economic role added more uncertainties and weighed on sentiment, she said.

Nvidia supply chain companies Foxconn Industrial Internet and Zhongji Innolight dropped 3.3% and 2.7% respectively. Apple supply chain stocks also fell broadly.

However, stocks with chip self-sufficiency theme such as Naura rose 3.5%.

“The damage from the trade war will show up in the macro data next month,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, when commenting the first-quarter economic growth data.

“The uncertainty is extremely high for corporates and investors,” he added.

Nomura cut its annual China GDP growth forecast to 4% from 4.5%, citing tariff headwinds.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.206%.

China stocks China and Hong Kong shares

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong stocks drop on trade war anxiety, China inches higher

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil slides as markets assess impact of US-China trade war

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Rs1.275trn loan to tackle circular debt: CPPA-G likely to sign term sheets with 18 banks

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Read more stories