AIRLINK 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.59%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-4.26%)
FCCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.87%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
FLYNG 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
HUBC 141.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.74%)
OGDC 211.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.32%)
PACE 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PAEL 46.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.86%)
PRL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.08%)
PTC 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.44%)
SEARL 93.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.22%)
SSGC 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.87%)
SYM 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
TPLP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TRG 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-3.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,368 Decreased By -112.8 (-0.9%)
BR30 37,452 Decreased By -556 (-1.46%)
KSE100 115,813 Decreased By -962.7 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,533 Decreased By -316.2 (-0.88%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore slides on heightened Sino-US trade tension, China stimulus uncertainty

Reuters Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 01:04pm

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices slid on Wednesday, as a further escalation of trade tension between China and the United States heightened fears on demand outlook while doubts mounted on stimulus prospects following a batch of upbeat Chinese data.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) recouped some earlier losses to end daytime trade 0.14% lower at 708 yuan a metric ton.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slipped 1.28% to $97.45 a ton, as of 0717 GMT.

China’s economy grew 5.4% year-on-year in the first quarter, data showed on Wednesday, surpassing estimates, underpinned by solid consumption and industrial output.

Also, China’s new home prices were unchanged in March from the prior month, signaling a slight improvement from February, when prices fell 0.1% month-on-month.

Hopes that Beijing will unveil aggressive stimulus to counter U.S. tariff shocks to achieve its annual growth target somewhat dimmed, putting downward pressure on the ferrous market.

The weakness in prices came despite signs of lower supply and resilient demand.

Iron ore consolidates as market awaits more China data

Rio Tinto reported its lowest first-quarter iron ore shipments since 2019 and warned that more weather disruptions could lead to a 2025 forecast miss.

Brazilian miner Vale produced 67.7 million metric tons of iron ore in the first quarter of 2025, down 4.5% from a year earlier.

China’s crude steel output in March climbed 4.6% from the prior year, incentivised by higher margins and robust exports.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal down 0.77% and coke up 0.26%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar fell 1.06%, hot-rolled coil shed 1.05%, wire rod lost 0.72% and stainless steel nudged down 0.08%.

“Steel demand has shown signs of softening from last week; the impact of trade tensions on exports will probably not show up until May,” said Zhuo Quiqiu, an analyst at broker Jinrui Futures.

“Eyes are all on potential stimulus, the timing and scale.”

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore slides on heightened Sino-US trade tension, China stimulus uncertainty

Rs1.275trn loan to tackle circular debt: CPPA-G likely to sign term sheets with 18 banks

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil slides as markets assess impact of US-China trade war

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Read more stories