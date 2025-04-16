AIRLINK 181.87 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.84%)
Purchase of 58 vehicles by Wapda irked PAC

Recorder Report Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) purchased 58 vehicles of different makes and models for different projects during two years which irked Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that met on Tuesday.

The committee examined the appropriation accounts of Water Resources Division of year 2022-23 and Audit Report for the year 2023-24. Junaid Akbar chaired the meeting.

During audit of accounts of various formations of Wapda for the period July 2021 to June 2023, it was observed that 58 vehicles of different makes and models purchased for different projects and formations were attached with Wapda officers, consultants and Ministry of Water Resources.

Some of these vehicles were procured through contractors and their fixed monthly O&M cost was also paid to the contractors.

Audit held that as these vehicles were purchased for the projects’ purposes, therefore, these should have been used for the projects at the sites. Hence, attachment of vehicles with unauthorised officers and offices was irregular and expenditure of Rs153.2 million incurred on purchase and O&M of these vehicles was not justified.

The management explained that these vehicles were attached for operational purposes which include monitoring, liaison and smooth running of projects.

Audit contends that vehicles were attached outside the project; therefore, the same may be returned to the relevant projects for their use, recovery be affected from the concerned officers from the period of attachment and responsibility be fixed on those who allowed such use.

