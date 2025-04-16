Multilateral forums: Pakistan does not engage with Israel: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday that Pakistan does not recognize Israel and, as a matter of principle, does not engage with it in multilateral forums.

Any suggestion of accommodating Israeli preferences is therefore baseless.

Pakistan has taken note of certain social media posts concerning the recently adopted Human Rights Council (HRC) resolution on the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Foreign Office in a statement emphasised the need to put the record straight on the resolution’s adoption process and its true implications.“

“These posts, based on inaccurate media reports, reflect a misunderstanding of the resolution adoption process and mischaracterize its outcome,” said FO Spokesperson.

He, however clarified that first, the resolution in question is an annual joint initiative of the OIC Group in Geneva, focusing on accountability for Israel’s actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Second, in line with established procedure, the resolution is presented only after the Palestinian delegation—following thorough negotiations—expresses satisfaction with the text and upon final endorsement by the entire OIC Group. Resolutions on the Occupied Palestinian Territories at the Human Rights Council are guided by Palestine’s priorities, as collectively affirmed by the OIC.

At no stage the text is modified unilaterally. The resolution adopted during the latest HRC session adhered strictly to this process, FO statement reads.

Third, contrary to misrepresentations, the resolution does not shelve the proposal but rather refers it to the UN General Assembly for further consideration.

For the record, the HRC’s recent session also adopted two additional OIC-sponsored resolutions on Palestine.

Pakistan’s delegations in New York and Geneva remain fully aligned with the Palestinian position, in accordance with OIC decisions. We caution against any attempts to misrepresent Pakistan’s unwavering and historic commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025