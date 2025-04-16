Karachi’s slum areas: Establishment, operation of 500 schools & centres green-signaled

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training has green-signaled the establishment and operation of 500 Non-Formal Hybrid Primary Schools and Centres in Karachi’s slum areas to enroll out-of-school children (OOSC).

The committee also reviewed the enrolment, retention and progression of OOSC in the Islamabad Capital Territory – budget: Rs978.000 million, targeted for completion by June 30, 2025.

The committee was told that establishment of state-of-the-art Daanish School in ICT (Kuri) – costing Rs30,020.142 million, to be completed by June 30, 2027.

The Senate Education Committee met Tuesday under the chairpersonship of Senator Bushra Anjum Butt to review critical educational initiatives, developmental projects, and legislative proposals.

A key highlight of the meeting was the in-depth discussion on the Proposed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26, with particular emphasis on the Centre of Excellence for Autism at H-9/4, Islamabad.

The committee was briefed on the total estimated cost of Rs2,730.709 million, with a proposed allocation of Rs2,336.000 million for the fiscal year 2025-26. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Senator Butt strongly emphasised the importance of providing world-class facilities for children with autism, citing the increasing prevalence of the condition. “Institutions for autism cannot fall below international standards,” she stated. “We must ensure the best facilities and allocate additional resources if required.”

During discussions, Senator Butt also raised concerns about the quality of food being served to students at institutions run by the Allah Walay Trust. She sought detailed information on the menu and nutritional value of meals provided. “Nutrient-rich food must be a non-negotiable standard,” she stressed, asking for a thorough justification of the dietary provisions.

The committee was presented with a comprehensive update on several ongoing and new development schemes, including Digital Transformation for Employability in AJK and GB – estimated cost: Rs978.186 million, establishment of lab institutions in rural and urban areas with no budget specified. Introduction of school support specialists in 100 schools (entrepreneurship, financial literacy, climate change) – 100 fellows, at a cost of Rs423.469 million was also discussed in details.

The committee also deferred the private member bill titled, “The Federal Supervision of Curricula, Textbooks and Maintenance of Standards of Education (Amendment) Bill 2024,” pending final approval from the ministry.

Senator Butt called for consultation with Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and directed that the final report be submitted within a fortnight.

The issue of delayed degrees awarded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) was again raised. Senator Butt expressed serious concern over the plight of an estimated 25,000 students who have completed documentation but have yet to receive their degrees. “If we can begin the process and manage to issue even 10,000 degrees, it would be a significant success,” she said, lamenting the dismay and hopelessness among students affected by fraudulent institutions. She emphasised that even students with no fault of their own have become unintended victims.

