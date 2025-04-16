AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Apr 16, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

9m female beneficiaries: BISP to introduce individual bank accounts

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 08:11am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has announced to introduce individual bank accounts for its nine million female beneficiaries receiving financial support under Kafaalat Programme.

The announcement was made Tuesday following a meeting between BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid, Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad and Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Saleem Ullah.

The planned initiative marks a significant stride toward financial autonomy, transparency, and digitisation, said an official statement issued after the meeting.

“This initiative is transformative. The welfare of our beneficiaries remains our top priority. This endeavour will ensure enhanced transparency and empowerment for millions of women supported by BISP,” the statement quoted BISP chairperson as having said in the meeting.

The secretary BISP stressed the need for meticulous groundwork and a robust outreach and media campaign to ensure a seamless rollout.

“This is a landmark initiative, and we must ensure beneficiaries feel integral to it. All our field offices must be prepared to help maximise the benefits of this project,” he said.

SBP deputy governor highlighted the importance of system integration, data matching through web portals, and close coordination among all stakeholders for the success of this transformation.

The meeting finalised the plan for the pilot launch of the bank account initiative in seven districts nationwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

