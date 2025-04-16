AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
Murad reaffirms commitment to enhance PHC

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 07:46am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed his government’s commitment to enhance primary healthcare (PHC) as a cornerstone for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Pakistan.

This he said while speaking at a National Symposium on Primary Health Care: Foundation for Universal Health Coverage in Pakistan, which Aga Khan University (AKU) organised here.

He said health has always been a central focus of our policies and planning in Sindh, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the urgency of establishing a resilient health system, with primary care at its heart.

He outlined several key reforms and investments from the Sindh government, including improvements to tertiary care and a targeted expansion of PHC services. He accentuated the province’s efforts in addressing non-communicable diseases and enhancing community-based health delivery through programs like the Lady Health Worker (LHW) initiative, originally launched by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in the 1990s.

He also remarked on the essential role of public-private partnerships in health service delivery, particularly in urban environments. He referenced successful models such as the Peoples Primary Health Initiative and the outsourcing of district hospitals to specialized NGOs as scalable examples.

Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of AKU said that primary health care is not just a component of the health system — it is its very foundation, saying that it is the path to a future where health systems are people-centred, and where care is accessible and equitable. He added that is the kind of system we need if we are to achieve universal health coverage and the health-related Sustainable Development Goals in Pakistan.

“Primary healthcare is central to achieving universal health coverage and health-related SDGs,” stated Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal in a pre-recorded video message. “The government remains committed to prioritizing PHC reforms by strengthening public private partnership, benefiting from digital health, and ensuring that every Pakistani has access to essential health services. This symposium is a step forward in uniting our efforts toward this goal.”

