Pakistan Print 2025-04-16

Court allows IK to speak with sons, have medical examination

Fazal Sher Published 16 Apr, 2025 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: The special judge central on Tuesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s petitions seeking to permit him to talk to his sons and carry out his medical check-up through his doctor.

The Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while announcing its reserved judgment, allowed Khan to speak weekly with his children and permitted him to have a medical check-up through his physician. The court also directed the concerned authorities to submit a compliance report by April 28 regarding the implementation of the court’s orders.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyers, advocates Usman Riaz Gill and Zaheer Abbas, appeared before the court.

Advocate Gill argued that the court had previously issued orders for a medical check-up and that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also formed a medical board, following which a check-up had already been conducted.

He requested that the petitioner be allowed monthly check-ups by his doctors in the presence of jail medical staff. Advocate Zaheer Abbas added that the earlier check-up had been conducted under the directives of the IHC.

The court also heard another petition of Khan, in which, he sought permission to allow him to communicate weekly with his children.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved its judgment.

Meanwhile, a local court adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi’s plea in one case till May 6.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the bail plea of Khan in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Bushra Bibi, remarked that he had also tried to ensure the production of Khan before the court.

PTI’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

Despite the court order, his client has not been produced before the court, Chaudhry said, adding that it is expected that Khan will be presented before the court Tuesday.

To this, the judge said that he has also tried to ensure Khan’s appearance. The jail authorities have also sent a letter in this regard, he said. The judge asked court staff, has a letter been received from the jail authorities. A court official confirmed, “Yes, a letter has been received”.

The judge, Majoka, further asked about the possibility of appearing via video link, to which, the staff replied that they would check with the jail authorities.

“When the internet barely works outside, how will it work inside the jail? There’s no chance of an appearance via video link,” the jail authorities informed court staff.

Khan and his wife, lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, have also filed a petition in the court requesting that verdicts in their pending cases against his clients be announced without further delay.

The court has issued notices on the miscellaneous application.

According to the petition, the applicants are seeking a decision on merit, emphasising that their original bail applications were filed on August 23, 2023, prior to their arrests.

It further states that the petitioners continued to appear before the court regularly but are now currently incarcerated.

The plea highlights that despite multiple court orders for in-person or video link appearance, the jail and police authorities have failed to comply. The petition argues that repeated non-compliance has left the court with no option but to decide the matter on merit, without physical appearance.

“Justice demands that a decision now be announced on merit,” the petition reads.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

